A Messy Split

Seemingly out of nowhere, Jenni filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews in September 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The pair, who share children, Meilani Alexandra, 4, and Greyson Valor, 2, appeared civil and he publicly stated on social media that he wanted to work things out. However, they made headlines again in December 2018 when he posted multiple Instagram videos that claimed Jenni had called the police and had him escorted out of the house. In a statement to Us, Jenni revealed she did file a restraining order against her estranged husband and a source told Us at the time she only “wants what’s best” for her children.