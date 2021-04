A Secret Child

In 2013, a 33-year-old Pauly D revealed that he was a parent to daughter Amabella. The mother is Amanda Markert, a woman he had a one-night stand with in Las Vegas. While the news was a shock to the DJ, through the years, he and Amabella’s mother have worked out a coparenting schedule. For the most part, the parents have agreed to keep her out of the spotlight.