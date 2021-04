A Serious Situation

After years of admitted substance abuse, Mike, 29 at the time, checked himself into rehab in March 2012. However, he only remained in the Utah treatment center for a few weeks. In 2015, he relapsed and entered rehab for a second time. However, in May 2018, he shared on Instagram that he had been sober for two years. “I’m in a club listening to music, and I just had to learn how to have fun dance without substance and or drinking,” he told Us.