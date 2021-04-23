In Sea-Caucus?!

In a season 2 episode of Family Vacation, Ortiz-Magro showed up to a group hang with a black eye and scratches on his face, claiming that he had been jumped in the parking lot of a restaurant in Secaucus, New Jersey. The roommates were immediately skeptical of his story and theorized that he made it up to hide another altercation with Harley. The truth never came out about what really happened, but Sorrentino started selling t-shirts that say, “Greetings from Secaucus.”