Kids First

In August 2019, Polizzi stormed out of the Jersey Shore house and nearly quit the show. While it was somewhat due to drama with Pivarnick, she mostly just went home to see her children. “I can’t really tell you what happened, but I’ll let you know that filming the rest of this season, I already had anxiety because I just had a frickin’ baby,” she explained in a YouTube video. “So, leaving my 2-month-old … all day to hang out with the roomies and go out, it’s … not something I do every day. I had anxiety leaving the baby.”