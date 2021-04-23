Leaving the Show

In December 2019, Polizzi revealed that she was leaving the show to spend more time with her family. “When I leave my kids and I film the show, like, I want to have a good time,” she said on the “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast. “And I’m putting myself out there, and I just wanna come off as a good person. And lately, on the show, it’s just been very drama. Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and about making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun. And lately, it’s just like, everything is so serious. … I just don’t like the turnout of it, and I don’t like the person I’m portrayed as.”