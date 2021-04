Ronnie’s Second Arrest

In April 2021, Ortiz-Magro was arrested in Los Angeles for domestic violence and later released on $100,000 bond. Us confirmed that his ex, Jen Harley, was not involved. Shortly after the incident, the Nevada native drove to L.A. to pick up Ariana. “Jen has been concerned about his behavior in front of Ariana and it’s been an issue she’s been worried about,” an insider told Us at the time. “She knows he always has this pattern and that he does not change.”