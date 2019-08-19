Ronnie’s Spiral

While Ronnie’s toxic relationship with Sammi created a ton of drama in the Jersey Shore house, it was nothing compared to his relationship with girlfriend Jen Harley, whom he began dating in early 2017. Shortly after they began dating, Us broke the news they were pregnant in December 2017. When he began filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, their relationship became very messy. They welcomed their child in April but days later, got into a public fight on Instagram, claiming each other cheated and she accused Ronnie of drug abuse. Soon after, they split … then quickly reunited, which repeated multiple times.

One fight, which took place in June 2018, aired on the revival series, showing Jen spitting in his face and the cops being called. Two weeks later, Jen was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly dragging Ronnie with her car.