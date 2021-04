Snooki Gets Punched

Two episodes into the first season in 2009, MTV showed a sneak peek for an upcoming episode, in which Nicole, 21 at the time, gets punched in the face by a man at a bar. The man, later identified as teacher Brad Ferro, was fired from his job following the clip being aired. However, MTV decided to cut that part of the episode when it aired as it was too violent. Instead, they focused on the aftermath, which ultimately brought the group inside the house even closer.