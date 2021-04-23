The Speech

After Farley, Cortese, and Polizzi gave a raunchy speech at the reception for Pivarnick’s November 2019 nuptials to Chris Larangeira, all hell broke loose. Pivarnick tried to leave her own wedding and threatened to quit the show, and Polizzi really did quit. When season 4 rolled around, Farley and Cortese didn’t want to vacation with Pivarnick at Lake Las Vegas, but the boys finally convinced them to make amends for the sake of the family. The trio agreed to a tenuous detente after the rest of the cast hosted a “redo” of Pivarnick’s wedding with a new speech by Guadagnino.