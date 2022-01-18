Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Brandi Glanville vs. Kyle Richards — RHOBH

While both Kyle and Kim’s friendships with Brandi got off to a rough start when she joined the series for season 2, it was Kyle’s relationship with the newbie that never recovered from their game night showdown, which included Kyle and Kim calling Brandi a “slut pig.” Throughout the next couple seasons, Kyle often accused Brandi of not being a good influence on Kim and her sobriety, while Brandi accused the former Kyle by Alene Too store owner of being an enabler and wanting her sister to fail.

Where They Stand Today: After another showdown in Amsterdam, Kyle happily said goodbye to Brandi after she left the series at the end of season 6. Brandi, however, did admit in January 2018 that she likes Kyle — offscreen. “When there’s no cameras and it’s just you and her, she can do whatever she wants and there’s no repercussion. It’s weird because I like Kyle off camera, not on camera because they are two different people,” Brandi claimed on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast. Kyle, for her part, revealed during an appearance on the “Bitch Sesh” podcast in March 2018 that she doesn’t speak to Brandi and doesn’t ask Kim, who is still friends with her former costar, for updates. “She would always find that worst lie and bring it up to make it something worse,” Kyle said of Brandi. “You feel so on guard and you knew she was coming after someone at all times. It was not a good feeling, you know?”

Hell froze over in the 90210 in 2019 when Brandi and Kyle made amends after running into each other at the post office. Kyle even took Brandi’s side when she feuded with Denise Richards during season 10.