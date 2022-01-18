Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Lisa Vanderpump vs. Kyle Richards — RHOBH

While Lisa and Kyle started the series as close friends, their relationship hit a rough patch during season 2 of RHOBH after Kyle called the restauranteur “calculated” at the reunion. “Being in a friendship with you is like playing chess with Bobby Fischer,” the American Woman producer said. While Lisa claimed to move past the diss, the comment reared its ugly head multiple times over the years. Their relationship hit another bump during the aforementioned tabloid-gate in Puerto Rico during season 4, but through it all, Lisa and Kyle almost always attempt to move on and show their loyalty to one another.

Where They Stand Today: Us broke the news in October 2018 that Lisa was on the outs with her RHOBH costars, including Kyle, who got into a heated argument with Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd, while filming season 9. Despite Lisa reportedly refusing to film with her castmates, Kyle told Us exclusively in November 2018 that she still wanted to be friends with the Vanderpump Rules star. Later that month, Lisa clapped back in an interview with Us: “Don’t tell me, show me!” Weeks later, Kyle maintained that she has done everything she can to reconcile with her costar. “I have made an effort. Emails and text messages and, you know, I don’t know what else to do,” Kyle told Us in November 2018. “As far as I’m concerned, the ball is in her court.”

After skipping the reunion, Lisa officially quit RHOBH after nine seasons in June 2019 and the two women never made up.