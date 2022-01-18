Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Monique Samuels vs. Candiace Dillard — RHOP

While Monique and Candiace’s friendship had ups and downs during seasons 3 and 4, the tension hit the fan during season 5 when they got into a physical altercation. While they both accused the other of second degree assault in legal docs, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped the charges in December 2019.

Where They Stand Today: While season 5 of RHOP didn’t premiere until August 2020, Monique confirmed to Us that she is “completely done” with Candiace.

“One thing that I often hear people say is, ‘When a person shows you who they are, believe them.’ And I believe her. It’s just not my cup of tea,” she told Us. “We get to a point where there is confrontation and you can’t handle it and you cannot be accountable for your actions or for how you made someone feel, that’s an issue. And if you don’t want to make those changes, then we’ll never be friends.”

Monique ultimately left the series after confirming that she was offered a chance to return for season 6.