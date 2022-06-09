Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Vanderpump — RHOBH

In season 9, the SUR owner claimed that a puppy fellow Housewife Dorit Kemsley adopted from her Vanderpump Dogs rescue ended up at a kill shelter, forcing the other women to take sides in the disagreement. In March 2019, Teddi confessed to Us that she “made a mistake” by getting involved in the drama for the sake of the show’s story line. “It’s really day by day” she said of how her relationship with her costars in the aftermath of the drama. “We haven’t even shot the reunion yet!” she added. “We just really kind of have to figure it out.”

While Dorit denied mistreating the dog, the feud shifted to be about whether Lisa leaked the story to the press. Lisa quit the show before the reunion, denying that she spoke about the dog to the media.

Three years later, the Celebrity Big Brother alum revealed that she and Vanderpump had finally figured things out. “We did have a nice conversation. We were respectful to one another,” she said on a June 2022 episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, adding that 5heir relationship had been “healed-ish” after the sit-down. “Ultimately, we just went through it. It was mainly, like, all the things we probably would have said to each other at the reunion, had we had the reunion.”