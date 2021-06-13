Biggest Reality TV Fights Ever: From ‘Real Housewives’ to ‘Jersey Shore’

Juliette Porter and Chloe Trautman

The twosome faced off during a January 2020 episode of Siesta Key after Chloe warned Juliette about her boyfriend at the time, Robby Hayes. Chloe continued to say that she didn’t feel like their friendship was being valued the way it should.

“There is no friendship with us, apparently, because I thought we were good friends,” Juliette said at the time. Chloe slapped Juliette’s hand during the verbal altercation, and it quickly got worse when Juliette punched Chloe in the head and pulled her hair.