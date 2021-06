Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard

The RHOP costars got into a physical altercation during a season 5 episode, which aired in October 2020. Monique grabbed Candiace by the hair during the incident and then proceeded to pull her down.

Us confirmed the following month that Monique was charged with second-degree assault. The “Not for Lazy Moms” podcast host filed a counter claim against Candiace the same month.

Both assault charges were dismissed in December 2020.