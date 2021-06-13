Biggest Reality TV Fights Ever: From ‘Real Housewives’ to ‘Jersey Shore’

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley

The exes had a tumultuous relationship since the beginning of their romance in 2017.

Ronnie and Jen were involved in a public altercation while filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in June 2018. At the time the police determined that “a battery did not take place.” During the episode, executive producer SallyAnn Salsano stepped in to try to help the reality stars.

“We always try to avoid it. I know there are other shows that try to go for it a little more and I think there’s always reasons as to why it happens. In this case, it really wasn’t a thought-out process. It was a reaction to what you do when a friend or someone you love is going through something,” the producer said in an exclusive interview with Us in August 2018.

The estranged couple continued to face challenges in their relationship before splitting in 2019.