Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak-Biermann

During season 2 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree pulled Kim’s wig while they were in the middle of a verbal fight. “I felt the need to tug on her wig,” Sheree explained during the 2009 episode. “I did not try to pull it off. I did not want to pull it off. I just wanted to shift it a little bit.”