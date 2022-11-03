Amanda vs Hannah

Besides the boy’s beef in season 5, Amanda and Hannah had their own drama going on. The pair’s friendship came to an end over Hannah’s issues with Kyle. The two are no longer friends and did not attend each other’s weddings.

“At this point, I’m more sad about, like, where our relationship has gone vs her [Hannah] being there or not,” Amanda told Us in October 2021. “It’s our wedding day and we just want to be surrounded by, like, happiness and positivity. So, it’s not really going to make an impact. … I’m more upset about where things have gone and how they’ve gotten here.”