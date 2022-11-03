Danielle vs Ciara

In season 6, the feud cemented itself as one of the most surprising fights when the nurse threw a glass of wine at Danielle after she defended Lindsay amid the publicist and Ciara’s love triangle with Southern Charm‘s Austen Kroll. After filming wrapped, Danielle told Us at BravoCon in October 2022 that the two women were able to smooth things over.

“Ciara and I, obviously, we got to know each other better and I literally stepped foot in the house, like, ‘I don’t know how this is gonna go, but I’m open to it.’ And I think she was the same. And then Mya allowed us to become close,” she shared. “I became even closer with Mya, closer with Amanda, closer with Paige. It really opened up a lot of the friendships.”