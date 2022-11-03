Kyle and Carl vs Luke

In the fifth season, the Summer House boys got into a brawl after a pub crawl-themed party. Kyle and Carl decided to call out Luke for his behavior toward women and the argument turned into an intense altercation. The trio worked things out after filming and are all friends now. Both Luke and Carl told Us in October 2022 that they regret this fight since the guys are all close now.

“I wish that I never would have almost come to blows with Carl and Kyle,” Luke shared. “I wish that never happened. But I will say that we as mature human beings had conversations, worked through it and honestly, it made us closer friends. I know that sounds weird, but that’s really what happened.”