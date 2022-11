Lindsay vs Amanda

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October 2022, Amanda alleged that Lindsay was the “rudest” to fans. The Hubb House founder was not pleased with those comments and took to social media to share her displeasure. “Why would I do that if I didn’t like fans? Or if I was rude? Why would I VOLUNTEER to be at more events than I need to? Think about that one,” she wrote. The two have not worked it out quite yet.