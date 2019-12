Colton Cumbie’s Controversial Comments

Colton Cumbie made prejudiced comments about several of his Survivor: One World tribemates in 2012, most notoriously calling Bill Posley “ghetto trash” and telling him to get a job. When the topic of race came up later at tribal council, Colton argued that he was not racist because he has black people in his life. He then cited his housekeeper as an example.