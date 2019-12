Dan Spilo Is Ejected for Allegedly Inappropriate Behavior

Several female contestants accused Dan of behaving inappropriately and touching them without consent on Survivor: Island of the Idols in 2019. Kelle Kim led the movement, but she was sent home shortly after. Producers issued a formal warning to Dan, but he remained in the game for the time being. Later in the season, Dan was ejected after an undisclosed off-camera incident that did not involve another player.