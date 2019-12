‘Dead to Me’

In the season 1 finale of the Netflix dark comedy, Steve (James Marsden) tries to manipulate Jen (Christina Applegate), claiming that it was his wife, Judy (Linda Cardellini) who wanted to cover up the couple’s fatal hit-and-run of Jen’s husband. But Jen sees through his lie, and the next thing viewers know, a dead Steve is facedown in Jen’s pool.