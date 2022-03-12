Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval

Jax and Tom’s friendship took its first hit when Kristen admitted to cheating on her boyfriend with his best friend. The former SUR bartenders mended their bromance, only to continue having issues throughout the reality series.

They decided to take a break from one another at the end of season 8.

Where They Stand Now: During season 8, which aired in 2020, Jax expressed his frustration with Tom for not being supportive enough of his wedding to Brittany Cartwright. Things got worse when Tom and Ariana questioned Jax and Brittany’s pastor, whose past homophobic comments resurfaced. Nothing was resolved during the season 8 reunion, and Jax later announced his and Brittany’s departures from the show.

Ariana and Tom later confirmed that they cut all ties with the Michigan native.