Katie Maloney and Tom Sandoval

After Katie married Tom Schwartz, her relationship with Sandoval started to crumble. Through the years, Katie has accused Sandoval of not giving her husband enough credit for their shared business ventures. Sandoval, for his part, has vocalized his issues with Katie getting involved in his professional projects with Schwartz.

Where They Stand Now: During season 9, Katie and Sandoval had several arguments, which forced Schwartz to hit pause on the pair’s friendship. Though Sandoval and Schwartz worked things out, Katie was still not thrilled while filming the reunion, which aired in early 2022.

At the time, the Utah native called out Sandoval for not participating as much as he says he does in his restaurant plans with Schwartz.