Lala Kent and Ariana Madix

When Lala joined the show in 2015, Ariana was quick to welcome the newcomer to the group. Lala and Ariana continued to have a steady friendship through the years. Ahead of season 9, which debuted in 2021, the beauty mogul questioned Ariana’s support for her, and viewers saw cracks in their friendship on screen.

Where They Stand Now: Both Lala and Ariana have expressed frustrations with each other. Even though they seemingly worked out their issues after season 9, their bond may not have fully recovered.