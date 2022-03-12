Scheana Shay and Stassi Schroeder

The former coworkers struggled to see eye to eye ever since Scheana joined the staff of SUR in season 1. Stassi and Scheana have had bonding moments and frequently filming together in later seasons of Vanderpump Rules.

Where They Stand Now: Stassi and Scheana never become super close, but they have spent more time together after they both became mothers. In January 2021, the Louisiana native welcomed her daughter, Hartford, with now-husband Beau Clark. Scheana, for her part, gave birth to daughter Summer in April 2021. She shares her little one with Brock Davies.