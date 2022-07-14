Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

The former costars faced a rift in their friendship after Stassi and Beau seemed to shade Jax and Brittany for missing their nuptials in June 2022. Brittany, for her part, later publicly apologized for the misunderstanding and explained that multiple reasons led to their absence. The Off With My Head author previously revealed that Jax discussed having plans at a golf tournament on the same day as the Rome wedding — not knowing that her husband was in the same group chat as him.

Where They Stand Now: The foursome have not publicly mended their issues amid the drama. Eagle-eyed followers noticed that Stassi and Jax are not following each other. Beau and Taylor have also cut social media ties. Stassi and Brittany, however, are still keeping up with each other on Instagram.