Stassi Schroeder and Peter Madrigal

The bartender publicly slammed Stassi after revealing that he had been disinvited from her May 2022 wedding via email. “Honestly, if you can’t pick up the phone for a two-minute conversation and say, ‘Hey, do you really want to come?’ [If] you can’t do that and you BCC everybody, that’s messed up,” Peter told Us exclusively in July 2022. “Stassi doesn’t really communicate with people … that I know of.”

Where They Stand Now: The reality star added that the entire situation made it clear where he stands with Stassi following her June 2020 firing from the show. “You disinvited me. OK, I know where I stand with you as a friend,” he said. “If you can’t pick up of the phone for a two-minute phone call, you know. It was a little upsetting. I was a little upset more when it was brought to the forefront, but now it’s like, eh.”