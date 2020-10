Who Is Nominated?

Post Malone is leading the pack of nominees this year with 16 nominations across 15 categories. Not too far behind the “Better Now” rapper is Lil Nas X with 13 nods. Billie Eilish and Khalid both tied with 12. Other 2020 nominees include Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Drake, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes.