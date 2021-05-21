Everything to Know About the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The Nominees
The Weeknd, who said he would boycott the Grammys after he received no nominations this year, leads the BBMAs with 16 nominations in categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Song and Top Billboard 200 Album. DaBaby follows behind him with 11 nominations, while Gabby Barrett has nine and Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and Chris Brown received seven each. The late rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD also garnered posthumous recognition, with 10 and seven nominations, respectively. Taylor Swift, with four nominations, could tie Drake's record for most BBMA wins (he has 27 so far). Rapper Trae Tha Truth will be honored with the second annual Change Maker Award for his activism and philanthropy.