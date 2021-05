The Performers

Billboard Icon Award winner Pink will perform, along with nominees Bad Bunny, Karol G, Glass Animals, AJR, Twenty One Pilots and BTS, who will debut their new song “Butter.” Alicia Keys will also perform a medley from Songs in A Minor in honor of the album’s 20th anniversary. Other confirmed performers include Duran Duran, Graham Coxon, DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Ann Nesby, Sounds of Blackness, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.