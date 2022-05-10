Controversial Comebacks?

Travis Scott’s Billboard Music Awards performance will be his second public event since the the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in November 2021, which resulted in mass casualties. The 31-year-old rapper previously made his return to the stage during the Miami Grand Prix weekend in early May.

Morgan Wallen, for his part, hasn’t performed at an awards show since he came under fire in February 2021 for saying the N-word in a leaked video. The country singer, 28, has since apologized for his actions and his music has returned to the airwaves following a brief ban on country radio. Earlier this year, he won Album of the Year at the ACM Awards.