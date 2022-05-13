Last Minute Additions

It was announced on Thursday, May 12, that Machine Gun Kelly and Dan + Shay had been added to the show’s performance lineup.

“Get ready to ROCK as @machinegunkelly makes his #BBMA’s debut, Sunday at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC,” the Billboard Music Awards official account tweeted.

“We’re just so glad @DanAndShay exist because they are performing at the #BBMAs!! Don’t miss it this Sunday at 8PM ET/5PM PT on NBC and Peacock,” the account wrote in a second tweet at the time.

This will be the Good Mourning star’s first performance for the awards show, while the country duo have taken the stage once before with Tori Kelly in 2019.