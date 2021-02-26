She Used to be a Serious Dancer

Could Eilish have been the next Lady Gaga? She shares that she used to dance 12 hours a week — and there’s incredible retro video footage of a blonde pony-tailed adolescent spinning around a floor to prove it. She had to quit because she tore a plate in her hip, and the bone separated from the muscle. “It was the most depressing year of her life,” she admits. “I just laid in bed.” And though her career is still very much on the move, Eilish has not danced a step since.