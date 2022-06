Why Is It Historic?

Bros is the first major studio rom-com featuring an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast. “I will say, gay people, gay men, we just haven’t had many stories where sex was funny and romantic, without it being something dirty,” Eichner said at CinemaCon. “It’s like we’ve either had two-dimensional sitcom characters who talked about sex, but in a very cartoonish way that didn’t feel real.”