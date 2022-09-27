Where Does Brandon Stand With Michelle?

Brandon nearly stole Blake Horstmann’s crown for most heartbroken runner-up in Bachelorette history when Michelle sent him home.

“I knew you were gonna break my heart,” he told her at After the Final Rose in December 2021. “Breaking someone’s heart isn’t easy, but I just felt like you really had to push Nayte to that point. It was just kind of confusing when you never had to question me, but you had to keep questioning him. But again, sometimes we don’t understand what our heart is telling us. Sometimes you just know what you want.”

Fast-forward to September 2022 and he revealed that they haven’t been in touch.

“I didn’t speak to Michelle after their breakup,” Brandon said on the “Talking It Out” podcast. “I’m not in her life whatsoever; she has her own life and I have mine. I just wouldn’t want to be disrespectful.”