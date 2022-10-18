6. Which ‘Challenge’ Star Was She Romantically Linked To?

Danielle began dating Paulie Calafiore in January 2018, but the do called it quits in June of that year after he was rumored to have hooked up with Cara Maria Sorbello. In December 2018, Danielle and Cara, 36, came together to allegedly expose Paulie, 33, for leading them both on.

Paulie, for his part, claimed at the time that he was in an open relationship with Cara when he was speaking with Danielle. While The Challenge couple got back together in 2019 they announced in October 2021 that they were taking time apart.