Romeo Drags Brittany Into Love Triangle

Ahead of the rose ceremony, Jill got upset after Romeo pulled Brittany to talk. After Brittany explained that she considers Jill a friend and didn’t want to go behind her back, he tried to kiss Brittany — and she dodged the gesture.

“It was the most awkward conversation I’ve ever had. … If he were to give me a rose, I would tell him I’d rather get hit by a bus,” Brittany said.

After Jill told Romeo the door was now closed, he went back to Kira — who he previously told to back off so he could pursue Jill.