Legal Questions

During an episode of The Kardashians, Kim questioned why Chyna was taking her family to court.

“Even the fact that she had a restraining order against my brother — How can they even do a show together if there is a restraining order and they physically can’t stand next to each other?” the Skims founder said to her attorney in a November 2022 episode.

At the time, Kim admitted she was “nervous” about the trial, adding, “In a lot of cases from the justice reform work that I am in — when a jury is involved, there is no telling how people will side. Even if you have the truth on your side and you believe in your team — you have no idea what the outcome will be.”