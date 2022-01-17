So Special

Hannah told Us, “This weekend was so special to me because we were able to honor the Black houseguests that came before us. I can’t even begin to imagine what their BB experience was like due to their lack of support systems on their respective seasons. So, it was amazing to hear that, for them, watching us was very therapeutic and rewarding.”

“In terms of who i was the most excited to meet … probably Lawon and he’s incredible, hilarious, supportive, everything, and more,” she continued. “My favorite memory from this weekend would have to be our nightly dance and karaoke parties just celebrating what it means to be Black. Everyone in the community is part of The Cookout including the Black houseguests that have come before us and those that will come after.”

Angie added, “This weekend is my truest form of my Big Brother experience. The beautiful melted people here understand my experience, validate my trauma and elevate my best self.”