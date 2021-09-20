Angela Bassett Offers An Update On Letitia Wright’s Health

In August 2021, Wright sustained minor injuries while filming a stunt on the Boston set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At the time, a Disney spokesperson said in a statement that the Marvel actress was “receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” but the extent of her injuries were not disclosed.

At the 2021 Emmy Awards, Bassett, who plays Wright’s onscreen mother, shared an update on the young actress’ status after reportedly injuring herself on a stunt rig.

“She had a little bit of a fall, but it’s not too bad,” the 9-1-1 actress told Entertainment Tonight. “You know, anything like that will shake you up, she’s just a little, slight, little petite thing. But she is fine and ready to go.”

Bassett is also ready to get back into character and honor the film’s late star, Boseman. “Every day is just a testament and a love fest for our dear [Boseman],” she told ET.