D23 Expo Details

At Disney’s D23 Expo in September 2022, Duke revealed that the world of the sequel is much larger than the one in the original movie. “What I’m most excited for fans to see is how much more Wakanda there is,” he explained. “There’s just so much more than the first movie and that’s exciting.”

A new trailer also gave fans a look at Queen Ramonda, who addresses the United Nations following the death of T’Challa. “The King is dead,” she tells the group. “The Black Panther is gone. They have lost the protector.”