How Does the Cast Feel About Doing the Film Without Boseman?

During a September 2022 interview with Elle, Gurira, Nyong’o and Wright opened up about filming without Boseman and feeling the actor’s presence on set.

“In the moments that we have joy, I just sense him kicking back, laughing with God, like, ‘Wow, look at my sisters,’” Wright revealed. “We took all the love that we had for him and we put it into the film.”

Nyong’o, for her part, shared how Coogler called her months after the Marshall star’s death to “talk me through the new idea” for the film. “I remember dreading the conversation. But then I felt a breath of relief when Heard what he had in store. He offered a raft out of a deep sea of grief.”