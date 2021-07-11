How Will It Handle Chadwick Boseman’s Death?

This is a secret too, but Marvel president Kevin Feige has implied it will honor him in some way. “It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” he told Variety in June 2021. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

Bassett agreed, telling ET that things were “shifted and changed” following Boseman’s death. “Thankfully, Ryan and [screenwriter] Joe Robert Cole, they’re just such masterful storytellers that they’ve found a way into this world and hopefully it will be satisfying, I think, for the fans, and it will be honorable of our Chad. We love our king.”