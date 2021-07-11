Is Michael B. Jordan Coming Back?

Jordan’s character, Killmonger, seemingly died at the end of the first movie, but that doesn’t necessarily mean anything in a Marvel movie. If the writers find a way to bring him back, he’s said he would be happy to return. Asked to rate the likelihood of a Killmonger resurrection on a scale of 1 to 10, the actor settled on a 2. “I didn’t want to go zero!” he said during an April 2021 interview on The Jess Cagle Show. “Never say never. I can’t predict the future.”