Is Namor the Villain in ‘Black Panther 2’?

The trailer confirmed speculation that Tomech Huerta will play Namor the Sub-Mariner. He has aquatic powers inherited from his parents, much like Black Panther. Namor can speak to and control sea creatures, and that’s likely why the trailer shows what appears to be an army pulled by whales. However, he has a comic book history as both a hero and villain so it remains to be seen what side he’s on in Wakanda Forever.

“My character has a deep appreciation for Black Panther and T’Challa,” Huerta told Black Girl Nerds in July 2022. “And me as an actor, as a single human being, what Chadwick means [is] so powerful, so deep, it’s extraordinary and it’s a big inspiration. So on different levels, in fiction and in real life, to be a part of this and feel his presence and his legacy … is fantastic.”