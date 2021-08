Riri Williams Is Coming

In August 2021, Feige revealed that Dominique Thorne will appear in the film as Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart, before she headlines the Disney+ series Ironheart. “We’re shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first,” he told ComicBook.com. “She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series.”